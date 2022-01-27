CAMERON Norman was already getting ready to celebrate at Leyton Orient, but the celebrations got a little wilder when the Newport County AFC defender escaped his marker at the far post.

The Exiles were on course for a hard-earned draw courtesy of a solid display at Brisbane Road on Tuesday but their right-back turned one point into three with five minutes to go.

Norman gambled at the back post and profited from Josh Pask winning the flick-on to Jake Cain’s corner.

The 26-year-old ran off to celebrate in front of some miserable east Londoners then repeated the trick at the final whistle in front of the travelling County contingent.

There would have been pats on the back had the Exiles shared the spoils but there were smiles on faces after backing up wins against Harrogate and Scunthorpe to climb to third in the League Two table.

DELIGHT: Cameron Norman celebrates his Newport County winner at Leyton Orient

“We are not getting carried away but that was a big statement and a really professional performance,” said Norman.

“We knew it would have been a good point at Orient, so everyone was buzzing to come away with all three. Now we can’t wait for the next one.”

That next one is against Barrow in Newport on Saturday and the right-back, County’s only League Two ever-present with 27 outings this season, will be hunting more goals after breaking his EFL duck.

Norman’s energy down the right has been a feature of the season and he is second to Ollie Cooper with five assists, but now he also has a winner to his name.

“I am buzzing with that one. Hats [Wayne Hatswell, coach] has been telling me to keep getting around the back, I did that and it paid off,” said Norman, whose last goal was against Forest Green in a November 2019 EFL Trophy tie.

“A few of the lads said that I was due one and I wanted to make sure I got a goal to add to the assists that I go on about. I am ecstatic – and I didn’t want a consolation goal!”

County are in high spirits but there is little chance of complacency creeping in for the visit of Barrow, who have dropped down to 21st because of a run of one win in six.

INFLUENTIAL: Cameron Norman in action for County at Scunthorpe

“The gaffer drums it into us to take every game as it comes. It was a big win at Orient and we are on a good run but we need to prepare right for Saturday,” said Norman.

“We are buzzing to be at home and back in front of the fans, so there is a real feel-good factor, but you can’t take anything for granted in League Two.

“Sometimes it’s the teams who are in the best league positions that are the harder games because they are fighting for everything.

“We didn’t get the result that we wanted at Barrow so we will be wanting to put that right and continue our run.”

The Cumbrians took the spoils 2-1 in September despite County leading 1-0 at the break thanks to Finn Azaz’s early strike. That fixture turned out to be Michael Flynn’s last game in charge.