A FIVE-YEAR-OLD Cwmbran schoolgirl is walking 20 laps of Cwmbran lake to raise money for the Limbless Association.
Evie Annetts' grandmother Samantha said: "Evie was read a bedtime story about a little boy who had no legs. The book was written to highlight how people with disabilities should be approached.
"Evie felt for the child in the book and decided she wanted to help others who had lost limbs. Evie suffers from eczema on her legs which can be quite painful for her, however she still carries on and is determined to complete her challenge."
Mrs Annetts said: "Evie will be completing the final laps on Sunday, January 30, and we will all be supporting her and walking with her as a family."
Evie lives with her dad, Daniel (31) who set up her fundraising page, and her mum Sophie (32).
Evie was aiming to raise £300 but she has beaten her target already and is currently on £1,120. To find out more or to donate go to www.gofundme.com/f/w5qxd-bedtime-story.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.