SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club member Larry Wilkie raised £2,480 for Gwent charities after producing three calendars packed with his photographs.

Mr Wilkie, who lives in Undy, has been producing calendars in aid for charity for three years. They cover Magor/Undy, Caldicot/Black Rock and this year he added Chepstow to the list.

Mr Wilkie said: "I started with Magor/Undy and a Caldicot/Black Rock in 2019 and raised money for the NHS. Between the two calendars I raised just over £900, and bought more than 50 iPad covers for the NHS staff.

"The following year I produced two more calendars, covering the same areas, and raised just over £1,150. A total of £650 was donated to Lost Souls Sanctuary in Caldicot, and was used as a contribution towards new roofs for the kennels there.

"A further £500 was donated to Ready Steady Go, a club in Undy which supports children with Autism. This was used to pay for a whole day out for all of the children. It's a lovely feeling to know that any money donated is being used for a specific worthwhile purpose."

This year the money raised from the calendars has gone to Velindre Cancer Centre, St Davids Hospice Care and Severn Area Rescue Association.

The Chepstow calendar was raising funds for SARA and sold 190 copies and raised a total of £812.

The Undy and Magor calendar was in aid of Velindre Cancer Centre and also sold 190 copies, raising a total of £812.

The Caldicot and Black Rock calendar was raising funds for St Davids Hospice, and sold 217 copies, raising a total of £856.

Mr Wilkie has been out to hand over the money to the various charities.

He said: "I'd like to thank my wife Dot who accompanied me on most of the delivery runs. I personally delivered the majority of calendars to all three areas.

"Also thanks to Nathan James Estate Agents in Caldicot, who donated £50 to each charity, in exchange for using some of my pictures on their website, and they also had calendars on sale in their office.

"And thanks to Sharon Franklin at Magor Post Office and Jo Macmenemy at Classic Hair Salon in Magor who also had calendars on sale in their outlets."

To see more of Mr Wilkie's pictures and plenty more from talented photographers across Gwent visit the South Wales Argus Camera Club at https://www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup/