HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from January 20 until January 27.

Martin Cox

Cox was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 20.

The 61-year-old, of Ty Isaf Park Avenue, Pontymister, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Greenway Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on July 14, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Dewi Smith

Cox was fined more than £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 20.

The 34-year-old, of Commercial Street, Senghennyd, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Pentwyn Road in Pentwyn.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on July 15, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ronan Hughes

Hughes was fined more than £250 at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 21.

The 21-year-old, of Heol Cae Gwyn, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling faster than 70mph on the M6 near Cannock

He was fined £279 for the offence, which occurred on October 18, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Christielee Herbert

Herbert was fined more than £90 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 24.

The 26-year-old, of Dan Y Graig, Pontlottyn, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph section of High Street in Dowlais.

She was fined £93 for the offence, which occurred on July 23, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Terry Ackerman

Ackerman was fined more than £60 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 24.

The 43-year-old, of The Old Chapel, Crumlin, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Newport Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on July 21, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Peter Karagianis

Karagianis was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 25.

The 75-year-old, of Cwrt Glanhowy, Blackwood, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Newport Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on July 17, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.