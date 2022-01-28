HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from January 20 until January 27.
Martin Cox
Cox was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 20.
The 61-year-old, of Ty Isaf Park Avenue, Pontymister, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Greenway Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on July 14, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Dewi Smith
Cox was fined more than £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 20.
The 34-year-old, of Commercial Street, Senghennyd, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Pentwyn Road in Pentwyn.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on July 15, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Ronan Hughes
Hughes was fined more than £250 at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 21.
The 21-year-old, of Heol Cae Gwyn, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling faster than 70mph on the M6 near Cannock
He was fined £279 for the offence, which occurred on October 18, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
Christielee Herbert
Herbert was fined more than £90 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 24.
The 26-year-old, of Dan Y Graig, Pontlottyn, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph section of High Street in Dowlais.
She was fined £93 for the offence, which occurred on July 23, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Terry Ackerman
Ackerman was fined more than £60 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 24.
The 43-year-old, of The Old Chapel, Crumlin, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Newport Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on July 21, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Peter Karagianis
Karagianis was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 25.
The 75-year-old, of Cwrt Glanhowy, Blackwood, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Newport Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on July 17, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment