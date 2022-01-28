BIN bags, carpet roll and a suitcase have been found dumped in a city reen designed to stop flooding in what has been branded a “disgusting” act of fly-tipping.

The mess was spotted on Tuesday in Lliswerry reen, nearby to Fosse Close. The reen, which runs parallel to the Southern Distributor Road, is designed to protect Lliswerry and the surrounding areas from flooding by removing excess rainwater.

However, it’s become a popular dumping ground in recent years – with litter and fly-tipping a regular occurrence.

Numerous bin bags, a carpet roll and suitcase were seen in the reen. (Picture: Paul Howells)

Residents took to social media to share their frustrations with the latest incidence of fly-tipping, with many saying the reen was in a sorry state compared to what it once was.

From the images, it’s all but impossible to see the bottom of the reen, with the water almost completely discoloured.

Some pointed to the fact that the wildlife has all but deserted the reens in the area because of the excess rubbish being thrown into them.

Paul Howells, who spotted the fly-tipping, said this wasn’t an isolated incident.

“People throw all kinds of things in there – from push bikes to shopping trolleys,” Mr Howells told the Argus.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting – these reens get rid of rainwater to stop the area from flooding.

The water looked pretty discoloured from excessive litter dumping. (Picture: Paul Howells)

“There are many reens in this area and this isn’t an isolated incident. It happens to all the reens in different locations.

“What these idiots do not think about is that these reens and waterways are there for the sole reason to get rid of rainwater to the river Usk.

“Once these are blocked the chances of houses in the area being flooded in times of heavy rain rises significantly.”

It’s understood the fly-tipping has now been reported to Newport City Council but has not yet been cleared.

Any incidents of fly-tipping should be reported to the relevant local authority.