A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to robbing a taxi driver.
Lucien Marshall, 19, admitted the robbery of Ijaz Ali which was committed in Newport on April 11, 2021.
Joshua Saunders, 22, a co-defendant, pleaded guilty to the theft of a coin bag from the victim on the same day.
Judge Richard Williams adjourned their sentencing hearing to February 17.
Marshall, of Holst Close, Newport, and Saunders, of Cardiff Road, Newport, were both granted bail after the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
