A BOILER trick that could save £100 per month on energy bills has been shared by a mum online.

Sharing the cash-saving tactic on Mumsnet, the parent insisted anybody can do it as UK households face a energy bill price hike in the coming months.

JollyHostess received the advice from energy provider Octopus.

She said: “You may already know this, in which case ignore and move on.

"You can use less gas by checking your flow settings on your boiler. Mine was set to 80 degrees by default which meant I was spending huge amounts on heating up water that then has to be cooled down with cold water. In the case of heating it just takes a little longer to warm up.

"This advice comes from Octopus: for combi boiler set your flow temperature to 50 degrees for water and 55 heating."

She added: "There is advice for boilers with hot water cylinders attached.

"I'm taking part in the Octopus Winter Workout and according to them I have saved £95 since the beginning of December and this is the only substantial change I have made!

"I assumed everyone knew about this except me but my sister hadn't heard of it and she's very hot on money saving so I thought there must be others out there.

"Seems worth a try since we're all crippled with ridiculous energy bills at the moment."

Martin Lewis donates £100,000 amid energy crisis

The handy tip comes as households face crippling price hikes on their energy bills in the coming months.

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has already donated £100,000 of his own cash to help people pay for their energy bills.

Mr Lewis has spent months trying to get the government to give more support and has shared advice on how people can navigate the energy crisis.