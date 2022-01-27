A FORMER Coronation Street star was forced to give up his four-bedroom home as sharing his anti-vax views led to “work drying up”.

Sean Ward, 33, who also appeared in BBC hit Our Girl, has said he had to hand back the keys to his home and put his belongings in storage when he could no longer afford rent.

Things got worse for the actor when he struggled to pay storage fees and revealed he is now having to sleep on a mattress in a friend’s spare room.

The actor, who appeared in the ITV soap between 2014 and 2015 shared snaps of himself at an anti-vax protest and insists his current troubles are all worth it “if I’ve saved one life”.

Coronation Street star speaks out on homeless troubles

Sharing a lengthy post on Instagram, Ward said: "Firstly the work dried up. No one would hire me whether in front of or behind the camera, all my usual ways of making money just stopped, eventually I couldn’t afford the rent.

"So I gave up my 4 bed house and move onto my friend’s couch. I had to put all my belongings into storage. After a while I couldn’t afford to pay the storage bill and after about 4 weeks of missing the payments – equating to about £500 – Safe store UK sold all belongings.

"My sofa, my bed frame, my office equipment, desk, chair, wardrobes, mirrors, all my coats and clothes and my projector.

"Everything to fill a family house. My whole life was in that storage unit. I lost it all. I was devastated but I couldn’t ask anyone for help because it was my choice to speak out.

"Luckily I got my mattress out in time and I’ve been sleeping on that in a friend’s spare room for over a year now. He has given me a safe space when I really needed it.

"I haven’t paid any rent to this man and it makes me extremely tearful when I think how amazing that really is."

He added: “I was mentally drained and felt so lost on my own. Was it all worth it? Yes! If I’ve saved one life, then yes.”