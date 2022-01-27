POLICE officers will be given extra powers to combat anti-social behaviour in Bargoed over the next two nights.

A dispersal order will be in place for 48-hours from 7pm this evening (Thursday) due to a rise in the number of reports of anti-social behaviour.

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to move on groups from an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour; if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed; or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they can be arrested.

The order covers Station Road, Bargoed Gateway, Angel Way, Wood Street, Upper Wood Street, Hanbury Square, West Street, Cross Street, Greenfield Street, Francis Street, Ruth Street, South Street, Park Road, Morrisons’ car park, and all public spaces and thoroughfares within the boundary shown on the map below.

The area covered by the Gwent Police dispersal order. Picture: Google Maps

Inspector Lysha Thompson, from Gwent Police, said: “Anti-social behaviour and associated crime and disorder is unacceptable: it negatively impacts on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated.

“We will continue to take action against anyone intent on causing harm in our communities.

“Throughout the order, officers will be visible and will work with our Safer Caerphilly partners to patrol areas covered by the dispersal order, respond to reports of disorder and reassure the public.

“If you have any concerns, please do stop to talk to us.

“While the order is in place, we’d ask that parents continue to speak to their children about the impact their behaviour can have on their town and their neighbours.”

The order is in place until 7pm on Saturday, January 29.