A DETACHED house with five bedrooms and great views of the countryside is available to buy for just under £1 million in Penarth.

Ty Gwyn on Sully Road is available for £975,000 from agents Watts & Morgan.

The property has a sitting room near the entrance, a further lounge on the same floor and a combined dining and living room next to the kitchen.

Also on the ground floor is a 'play room' that the current owners have a pool table in.

One of the three bathrooms is on the ground floor as well.

The kitchen will be left with several appliances: a Neff electric oven and microwave, a De Dietrich induction hob with Hotpoint extractor hood over and a Bosch dishwasher.

Upstairs there are the five bedrooms - all of them big enough for a double bed.

The master bedroom contains its own en-suite, a balcony, access to another, larger balcony and a dressing room.

There is also a gas fireplace and an air conditioning unit in the room.

Two of the other bedrooms have been combined to create one large room with a bedroom on one side and a sofa and desk on the other.

On this floor there is a family bathroom and a smaller shower room that includes a toilet.

Much of the property includes underfloor heating.

Outside, there is a large garage and a huge back garden with a patio area.

A hot tub is available on separate negotiation.

The front garden has a large driveway with ample parking room.