A DETACHED house with five bedrooms and great views of the countryside is available to buy for just under £1 million in Penarth.
Ty Gwyn on Sully Road is available for £975,000 from agents Watts & Morgan.
The property has a sitting room near the entrance, a further lounge on the same floor and a combined dining and living room next to the kitchen.
Also on the ground floor is a 'play room' that the current owners have a pool table in.
One of the three bathrooms is on the ground floor as well.
The kitchen will be left with several appliances: a Neff electric oven and microwave, a De Dietrich induction hob with Hotpoint extractor hood over and a Bosch dishwasher.
Upstairs there are the five bedrooms - all of them big enough for a double bed.
The master bedroom contains its own en-suite, a balcony, access to another, larger balcony and a dressing room.
There is also a gas fireplace and an air conditioning unit in the room.
Two of the other bedrooms have been combined to create one large room with a bedroom on one side and a sofa and desk on the other.
On this floor there is a family bathroom and a smaller shower room that includes a toilet.
Much of the property includes underfloor heating.
Outside, there is a large garage and a huge back garden with a patio area.
A hot tub is available on separate negotiation.
The front garden has a large driveway with ample parking room.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.