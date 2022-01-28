WITH coronavirus restrictions in Wales being relaxed today (Friday) the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has issued an update on the impact of Covid in the region’s hospitals.

First minister Mark Drakeford announced last night that Wales will roll back the current restrictions, with nightclubs reopening, no limits on meeting people, and two-metre social distancing no longer being a legal requirement.

With restrictions now easing, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has urged the public to continue taking steps to limit the spread of coronavirus in the region.

The health board said it is still experiencing “high staff sickness levels”, with more than 100 people in hospital who have tested positive for Covid.

A health board spokesman said: “Like most of Wales and the UK, we are continuing to experience high staff sickness levels.

“We currently have more than 100 patients in our hospitals who have tested positive for Covid-19, with three of these having been admitted to The Grange University Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

"The easing of restrictions is an incredibly positive step; and one that has only been achieved as a result of the public’s co-operation and understanding.

“To allow restrictions to be further relaxed, we would ask local people to continue helping to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in our communities by taking up the offer of a vaccination, wearing a mask where required and conducting Lateral Flow Tests before socialising.

“We would like to thank our staff for their hard work in such difficult circumstances, as well as local people for their support.”