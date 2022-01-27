THE judge in the David Maggs murder trial has begun summing up the case by taking jurors through key pieces of evidence, including police interviews and descriptions of the victim's wounds.

Maggs is accused of murdering his wife, Linda, at their home in Pontypool last February 6, weeks before divorce proceedings between the couple were due to conclude.

The 71-year-old denies murder but has admitted killing his wife and has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility. His defence argues he was suffering from moderate depression at the time.

This week, jurors in the trial have heard the closing arguments by the prosecution and defence, and today the judge began summing up the case.

Judge Michael Fitton QC reminded the jurors of evidence presented that the defendant had made comments, before February 6, that he "felt like stabbing" his wife and "didn't care" if he ended up in prison.

The same witness said she "didn't always believe what [Maggs] said" and she "knew he was depressed".

The jury was reminded of the defendant's sister's evidence, in which an argument in the couple's garden was described as a "turning point" in the relationship between Maggs and his wife.

There was "lots of tension about money" between the two, the witness said.

Linda Maggs.

When the defendant suffered a second heart attack, his wife "didn't visit" and this "upset" him, the court was told.

The judge reminded the jury of the 999 call Maggs made the day his wife died. On that call he told the police operator "I stabbed her" and "I just lost it".

When police arrived at the Maggs' home in Lansdowne, Sebastopol, officers found two red knives at the foot of the stairs. Upstairs they found Mrs Maggs lying on her bed, with "several obvious" injuries.

As she was pronounced dead, police spoke with her husband downstairs. The jury was reminded he told officers "I've just had enough" and "she tried to steal two houses from me".

He also said: "Shes's pushed me and pushed me and I've just snapped."

The judge took jurors over the evidence related to Mrs Magg's wounds, and the knives found in the home.

An expert considered the wounds required "moderate force", the jury was told.

A psychiatric check at the police station found Mr Maggs was "cognitively intact" and "reactive to life events".

He told police "thing just got out of hand" when he went upstairs and "all she wanted was money".

"I was really, really angry," he said, also telling police he had taken the knives upstairs "for protection... in case things got out of hand".

When police asked the defendant how big his wife was, he said Mrs Maggs was "4ft 10ins and very slight," the judge reminded the jury.

The trial continues on Firday when the judge will resume his summin up of the case.