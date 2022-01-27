A TRAPPED deer had a lucky escape after two Dyfed Powys Police officers came to its rescue.

PC Markus Wright and PC Dave Wilkinson went above and beyond the call of duty by rescuing the animal after it has become entangled on a rope at Powis Castle in Welshpool.

A member of the public had called Dyfed-Powys police to report that the deer’s antler was caught at about 3.30pm on Sunday, January 23.

Although the police do not usually deal with these types of calls the two officers who are members of the Powys Roads Policing Unit were in the area and decided to investigate.

PC Wilkinson said: “I saw the call come on the system and that it had been referred to the RSPCA, but as animal lovers I suggested to Marcus that we go and see if we could help the animal and prevent any suffering that it was going through.”

Using just a small pair of scissors, the duo went to the site to find the deer in a distressed state, frothing at the mouth, breathing heavily and being pulled off its legs every time it tried to move away.

The deer’s panicked state resulted in the officer’s initial attempts at rescue failing.

With sharp antlers so close to where they needed to work, they had to move carefully despite their determination to help the animal.

They were able to calm the deer as it tired, with PC Wright tending to the animal while PC Wilkinson used scissors from their first aid kit to cut the rope.

“The poor thing was swinging by its antler and must have been exhausted and terrified,” said PC Wright.

“Fortunately, it calmed pretty quickly which enabled us get to work untangling its antler so it could be freed.

"Within 15 minutes it was freed, but it sat there for a little while to catch its breath and then it was off.

“As animal lovers, it was great to see, and a very rewarding experience for us both.”

Both officers were delighted to have helped, but wanted to remind the public that agencies such as the RSPCA are there to assist in such incidents.