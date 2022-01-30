SOME patients who are currently registered at a Penarth doctors' surgery which is set to close in March have been reassigned to GPs as far afield as Dinas Powys.

Albert Road Surgery is set to close on March 18, 2022 after the building's landlord terminated the practice's lease.

The Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (CVUHB) has said all patients registered at the practice have been reassigned to new GPs - but that some will face having to travel further afield to access services.

A CVUHB spokeswoman said: "Following the announcement that Albert Road Surgery in Penarth is due to close on March 18, 2022, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board can confirm that a solution has been found to ensure patients have continued access to GP Services in the area."

However, some patients have been shocked to discover that they will have to travel further than they first believed.

Max Scott-Cook, who has been with Albert Road Surgery for more than 30 years, is one of them.

Mr Scott-Cook will have to travel to three miles to Dinas Powys to see his own GP, while both Stanwell Surgery and Redlands Surgery are within half a mile of his home.

Mr Scott-Cook, who has long been opposed to the decision to close Albert Road Surgery, said: "I feel I'm being bullied, I'm being manipulated and I feel that I've been treated in a cruel way.

"I feel that the whole thing is chaos and it's terribly sad that the vulnerable people have been treated in this way."

The health board spokesman said: "The health board has worked closely with local GP Practices and the Bro Taf Local Medical Committee to find an appropriate solution.

"From March 19, 2022, the majority of patients registered at Albert Road Surgery will automatically be allocated to another practice in the local area.

"Patients will receive a letter directly outlining details of their new practice in due course to ensure services continue seamlessly.

"There will however be a small number of patients identified as living outside of the current practice’s boundary area who will need to register with an alternative GP Practice that covers their home address.

"These patients will also be notified in writing and will have access to the patient registrations line who can support with any queries.

"We would like to thank the local community for their patience at this challenging time and would like to reiterate that patients do not need to do anything at this time until they have received their individual letters."