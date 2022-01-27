A DRINK driver who was caught more than twice the legal limit has been given a lengthy driving ban.
Kirsty Nicholls, 38, of Williams Crescent, Barry, was disqualified for 40 months.
She pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Vectra car with 90 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The offence took place on Dunlin Court on December 15, 2021, Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard.
Nicholls was sentenced to an 18-month community order.
The defendant must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 19-day ‘Thinking Skills’ programme.
She must also pay £260 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
