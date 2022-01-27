FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a grass fire in Malpas this evening (Thursday).
A fire broke out at the nature walk at Pilton Vale in the Malpas area of Newport at around 5.30pm.
Two fire crews attended, and the fire was put out just after 6pm.
A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed that it was a grass fire.
“We were called to Pilton Vale at 5.35pm,” said a spokesperson.
“Two crews attended.
“A stop message came through at 6.07pm.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.