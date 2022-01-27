NEWPORT County AFC striker Ryan Hillier will spend the rest of the season on loan at Cardiff Met in the Cymru Premier.
The 19-year-old forward has followed fellow academy graduates Joe Woodiwiss (Merthyr) and Lewys Twamley (Salisbury), plus development team left-back Louis Hall (Gloucester), in heading out for experience.
They will still train with County alongside their commitments at their temporary new homes, with Hillier potentially making a debut in the Archers’ trip to Flint Town on Saturday.
NEW SIGNING— Cardiff Met Uni FC (@CardiffMetFC) January 27, 2022
We are delighted to announce the signing of forward Ryan Hillier who joins us on loan from @NewportCounty
Welcome to Cyncoed Ryan! 🏹🏹🏹 pic.twitter.com/xIlkf437oc
The forward featured once in the EFL Trophy this season, getting half an hour in August’s 2-0 win over Plymouth, after previously making six appearances in the competition, scoring on debut against West Ham’s youngsters in September 2019.
Hiller signed his first professional contract last summer after scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists for the academy side.
