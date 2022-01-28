A TRAILER was stolen from a field in Monmouthshire last weekend.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to help find the trailer, which was stolen in the Penallt area.

The trailer has been described as being a small lightweight galvanised steel trailer with mesh bottom/sides.

It was stolen sometime between 4pm on Saturday, January 22 and 10am on Monday, January 24.

Anyone with information can call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2200026444, via email contact@gwent.police.uk or via direct message on Gwent Police’s Facebook or Twitter pages.