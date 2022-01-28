Amazon Alexa users across the UK are reporting issues with the popular smart speaker for the second time this week.

According to online site Down Detector Brits have reported issues across the UK.

Last week customers claimed the smart speaker kept crashing and other complaints included being unable to turn of their alarm clock and not being able to use voice commands.

When speaking to the device, users are given the response: “Sorry, something went wrong.”

Down Detector shows a large spike after 6am on Friday morning with 42% of complaints relating to server connection.

This week people seem to be struggling to listen to BBC channels. with outages reported in London, Cardiff, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Amazon Alexa users unable to listen to BBC channels

Amazon’s service dashboard currently lists no issues however users have taken to social media to complain about their devices.

One user asked the Amazon support team: "How come non of the bb radio stations are working this morning??"

Amazon replied: "Hi, we're sorry to hear that. Are you getting an error message when you make the request? Have you checked the dialog history in the Alexa app to see what Alexa heard?"

Another asked: "Has Alexa gone down again? Second time in a week?!"

Speaking about the issues the Amazon Alexa team said: "Our apologies for the inconvenience. We are aware of this and working on it. In the meantime, if you say “Alexa, play BBC Sounds”, she will then ask what you would like to hear. You can request the specific radio station and it should play as normal."