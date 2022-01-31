A LIVE show coming to Newport will take audiences on a nostalgic trip through the golden age of music.
Live music show, Lipstick On Your Collar, is touring the UK and set to raise the roof at Newport’s Riverfront Theatre on February 12 with an array of classic hits from the 50s and 60s.
The two-hour show is performed by a full life band, taking audiences on a foot-tapping musical journey, featuring nostalgic video footage showcasing the artists and the events of the era.
Audiences can expect Rock Around the Clock and the birth of rock ‘n’ roll in 1955, through to the Beat Group sounds of the Beatles led British Invasion, and beyond.
The show will include hits from the likes of:
- Connie Francis;
- Buddy Holly;
- Brenda Lee;
- Jerry Lee Lewis;
- The Beatles;
- The Ronettes;
- Cliff Richard;
- Cilla Black;
- Sandie Shaw and many more.
Lead singer, Nicola Seeking-Smith, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing Lipstick on Your Collar back.
“The 50s and 60s are such an iconic period of time and we hope that our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing along and dancing in the aisles!”
Tickets for the Riverfront show on February 12 are available online at www.newportlive.co.uk or via the box office on 01633 656757.
