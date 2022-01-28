POLICE are on the hunt for a man who failed to appear in court.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to help them find 26-year-old Aaron Preece from Blackwood.
Preece was due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on November 4, 2021, after being charged with driving while disqualified.
He failed to appear in court and a warrant has now been issued.
Anyone with information that can help Gwent Police locate Aaron Preece can contact the force by calling 101 or messaging them on their Facebook or Twitter page.
