TOP scorer Dom Telford is 'touch and go' for Newport County AFC's clash with Barrow tomorrow.

The striker missed the 1-0 win over Leyton Orient on Tuesday that lifted the Exiles to third in League Two because of a calf strain.

Manager James Rowberry initially ruled the 19-goal man out of the meeting with Barrow at Rodney Parade but the striker could be in contention if he comes through training today.

"Dom is touch and go, we will have to wait and see how he gets through today. We will have to play it by ear a little bit," said Rowberry.

"He is progressing a lot better than we thought and has been in all week with our medical team. We will see how he gets on today and how he reacts in the morning.

"If he is fit, great. I hope he is available, he is our top scorer, but we will have to wait and see."

Midfielder Finn Azaz is back in the mix after a knee niggle but forward Timmy Abraham is still a doubt (toe). Crystal Palace striker Rob Street could be involved after arriving on loan in midweek.

The Exiles have six loan players - defender Josh Pask (Coventry), midfielders Azaz (Aston Villa), Ollie Cooper (Swansea) and Jake Cain (Liverpool) plus Abraham (Fulham) and Street - but EFL rules state that only five can be named in a matchday squad.

"That's where I've got a decision to make as manager and be professional about my decisions," said Rowberry.

"Every decision that I make will be for the betterment of the team and the football club, and the players will know the though process. It's not just off the cuff, it's a well thought out process."