YOUNG drivers in Newport rack up more driving licence points than almost any other city in the UK, new research shows.

New research has revealed where young drivers across the country could be just a few points away from losing their licence.

With 442 new drivers holding penalty points on their record per 100,000, Newport just edges into the national top 10.

Following a Freedom of Information request to the DVLA, the new research by young driver insurers Marmalade found young drivers aged 17-25 in Wakefield, Bradford and Halifax have more penalty points from driving offences than the rest of the country.

The data shows the most driving offences are being issued in Yorkshire and Scotland, with Aberdeen, Inverness, Falkirk and Dundee also making the top 10 cities for driving licence points.

These cities combined have almost 20,000 offenders holding points for unlawful road use in the UK.

Here is the full list of the cities to make the top 10.

The research also revealed the most common driving offence for 17-25-year-olds across the UK is exceeding the speed limit, followed by driving without third party insurance, and driving or attempting to drive with alcohol level above limit.

The most common period for receiving driving offences among young drivers is the summer, with July and August found to be the months where drivers receive the highest number of points.

Commenting on the research, Crispin Moger, CEO at Marmalade, said: “The research highlights a real opportunity to give young motorists the tools to improve their driving and to help give them better access to affordable cover that still enables them to get behind the wheel.

“While young people receive a lot of support to pass their driving test, they also need support to develop their driving skills after the test too.”

The research also revealed drivers in London had the lowest number of points on their licence, closely followed by young drivers in Lerwick, Shetland.

With more than two million people taking the tube every day in London, the data showed there were no driving licence points held by the 2,008 young drivers in West Central London.