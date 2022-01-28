MULTIPLE fire crews were called to reports of a fire at a residential tower block in Newport late on Thursday evening.
It’s understood that a fire began at the bottom of the bin chute in the Greenwood tower block in the St Julians area of the city – although it has not been confirmed what caused the fire.
Residents first reported smoke travelling up the chute at around 10.30pm on Thursday evening.
Fire crews were called shortly afterwards and extinguished the fire approximately two hours later.
Lindsey Hayes, who lives in the tower block, said they’d had problems with youths breaking into the building.
“We’ve had a lot of false alarms recently because youngsters have been forcing entry into the building and setting off alarms.
“It was about 10.30pm yesterday when it went off again, so I went out to check and I could smell smoke.
“We don’t have any idea how it started yet, but there was a lot of smoke which travelled up the bin chute right up to the top of the building.
“A few residents left their flats and came downstairs but most were told to stay inside.”
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue service said: “At approximately 10.43pm on Thursday, January 27, we received reports of a fire in St Julians, Newport.
“Multiple crews attended the scene and used specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.
“The incident concluded at approximately 12.43am.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.