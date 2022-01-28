GONZALO Bertranou may have only won four games in his year with the Dragons but the Argentina scrum-half won’t accept being a United Rugby Championship whipping boy.

The Pumas international arrived last February and helped Dean Ryan’s men finish the PRO14 strongly with wins against the Ospreys, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The 28-year-old’s livewire performances and his duel with Rhodri Williams for the 9 jersey was a key factor in an encouraging league run-in.

Bertranou’s exploits led to the short-term deal kicking into an extension for the current campaign and he is likely to extend his stay up until at least next year’s World Cup.

Things haven’t gone to plan in 2021/22 with the Dragons’ solitary success in 10 fixtures coming at Connacht but the Puma intends to increase the win ratio – starting against Benetton this evening.

Dragons scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou

“I got the offer for the Dragons, and I got really excited about them and about what we are trying to build here,” said Bertranou.

“I know that now is it a hard space for us, we are not playing as good as we want, but we are building something great in a good environment and we are trying to do our best.

“We are training really hard to get where we want to be, and I don’t accept being on the bottom of the table. We are trying to get always higher and higher standards.”

Bertranou is following in the footsteps of his father Miguel, who won 14 caps in the Argentina pack between 1988 and 1993.

The scrum-half may bark orders at forwards but tries to play with the same fight as his dad the back rower.

Gonzalo Bertanou in action for Argentina

“I have the memories that my father was a strong player, tackled really hard and he gave everything for the team,” said Bertranou, who was a member of the Pumas side that stunned the All Blacks in November 2020.

“He taught me that you always give 100 per cent – I think that’s the best advice that he gave it to me.”

The Dragons will hope to profit from Bertranou’s target of playing at the 2023 World Cup in France, when the Pumas will go up against England, Japan and Samoa.

“This is a marathon; you have to go step by step. I know that to be in the Argentinian squad, I must play well for the Dragons, I have to prove myself,” said the scrum-half, who has completed a masters in marketing and is studying business administration.

“So, first of all, it is playing for the Dragons and playing really good. I love playing for my country, it is all the dreams that a child has. I really, really love to play for Argentina, but I know that my mindset is to play well here.”