A GWENT band has released their new single.
The 501’s released One By One today, Friday, January 28, as a stand-alone single, and the first they wrote after the covid-19 lockdown.
Bassist Sam Hermanis said: “It was the first song that we’ve written after lockdown and it’s touching on the effects that COVID had on people and their relationships. We have just released this as a single at this moment in time.”
The accompanying video was made by Kieran Evans.
The 501’s consist of vocalist/guitarist Shane Grist from Ebbw Vale, bassist Sam Hermanis from Newport, drummer Lewis Jeynes, from Rhondda and guitarist Michael Buffery.
Formed at the end of 2018, the quartet produce catchy, hard rock singles and have supported the likes of Florence Black and Hollowstar. They are celebrating the release of the new single by supporting Guns ‘n’ Roses tribute band Guns 2 Roses and Surreal Panther – the Steel Panther tribute at the O2 Academy in Sheffield.
They released their debut EP The Enemy Within in 2019.
