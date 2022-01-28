COVID rules in Wales have changed again, with efforts to tackle the latest omicron variant progressing well.

With case numbers falling, and the severity of this latest strain proving to be comparatively mild, the Welsh Government has pulled the trigger on loosening a number of restrictions.

While some of the measures that we have grown used to in recent times – such as face coverings in shops and public transport, are remaining in place for the time being, some others are being lifted, as part of plans to return to a normal way of life.

Though the new changes, which came into effect this morning (Friday, January 28), impact Wales as a whole, they will also alter day-to-day life in Newport and the surrounding Gwent area in many ways.

Below, you can check out five things that have changed with the latest rule changes.

Five major changes as Wales enters alert level zero

Nightclubs reopening

One of the main casualties of the omicron restrictions was the nightlife industry, with nightclubs closing to customers on December 27.

And, while the loss of the New Years Eve celebrations was a major blow to nightclubs nationwide, businesses will be hoping that the loosening of restrictions once more will see crowds flocking back to the dancefloors.

It is thought that Newport’s High Street will be a flurry of activity tonight – with bars and clubs said to be opening late to welcome their customers back.

Back to work

The pandemic has not been kind to the traditional workplace, with Newport seeing some high profile casualties.

Recently, employees have been instructed to work from home unless it proved to be impossible from a practical standpoint.

And, while some companies are looking to pivot to permanent home working – such as Admiral, who announced plans to close their Newport city centre office; others will be keen to return.

As of today, restrictions around office working have once again been eased, and there is hope that the return of workers will also boost footfall around the city centre and other built up areas too.

Visiting the bar

While returning to the office might not appeal to everyone, this one will surely prove to be more popular.

During the omicron wave, pubs and bars were told to return to offering table service, which, while practical, also lacked a personal touch.

But now, you will be able to visit your local watering hole, and order a pint of the good stuff from the bar.

Hang out with friends

For the last few months, people have only been able to socialise in smaller numbers, with the rule of six in place.

But now, larger groups of seven or more people are once again allowed to socialise and mingle.

It’ll likely come as good news to popular people, or large scale music groups such as S Club 7, who might otherwise have had to leave one person at home.

Visit Rodney Parade

Technically, this is cheating, as the restrictions surrounding visiting sports grounds in large numbers were lifted last week.

But, tonight marks the first time that it will be practically possible to visit Rodney Parade, with the Dragons hosting Italian side Benetton.

Of course, the Dragons haven’t actually won here yet this season, and with all eyes on them this evening, it might be a good time to start.

For football fans, the wait won’t last all that much longer either, with Newport County welcoming Barrow tomorrow.

Everything you need to know about the restrictions lifting in Wales can be found here.