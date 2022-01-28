MANAGER James Rowberry is no longer hunting January signings for Newport County AFC – but says he is staying alive to any last-gasp opportunities.

The Exiles have made three additions since the turn of the year with defender Josh Pask and striker Rob Street joining on loan from Coventry and Crystal Palace respectively while attacking midfielder James Waite arrived on an 18-month deal from Penybont.

Rowberry has reshaped his squad for a League Two promotion push with a number of exits and everything points to a quiet Monday, with the window closing at 11pm.

However, the boss and sporting director Darren Kelly will make sure that any late chances to add quality don’t go unanswered.

“At present it's possibly done but you never say never in football. If something comes up that suits us, benefits us and can make us better then you explore the avenues,” said Rowberry.

“I am content with what we have got at the minute but as a manager I am learning that you always want more to push forward. I can't say that we are actively pursuing anything.

“We will be in on Monday just in case, it's important to be prepared and we will have a plan for every eventuality.”

The departures so far have all been on County’s terms and there have been no spanners lobbed in the works when it comes to League Two’s top scorer.

“I can't wait to get through Monday so that people stop asking questions about Dom Telford! We have received no interest,” said Rowberry.

The manager has trimmed his squad by one with Ed Upson heading for Stevenage while his fellow midfielder Chris Missilou was released in December.

Forward Jermaine Hylton was also let go along with striker Jordan Greenidge, who has since signed for Weymouth in the National League.

Academy graduates Joe Woodiwiss (Merthyr), Lewys Twamley (Salisbury) and Ryan Hillier (Cardiff Met) have gone out on loan for experience along with development team left-back Louis Hall (Gloucester).