A DRIVER failed to stop at the scene of a crash which resulted in a motorcyclist being taken to hospital this morning.
The crash involving a car and a motorbike happened on the A4042 in Newport just after 7am this morning.
Police said the the driver of the car did not stop at the scene of the incident.
The male motorcyclist involved in the crash was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and is reportedly in a stable condition.
Gwent Police is carrying out enquiries to locate the car involved and are appealing for the driver of the car to get in touch with them.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We were called at 7.10am this morning reporting a road traffic collision on the A4042 southbound between the Croesymwylach and Grove Park roundabouts in Newport.
“[The crash] involved a car and motorbike. The car failed to stop at the scene – enquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle.”
“The motorcyclist was conveyed to UHW [University Hospital of Wales]. He is in a stable condition.”
Gwent Police are appealing for the driver of the car involved in the crash on the A4042 this morning to get in touch. They can call 101 quoting log 63 28/01/22.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.