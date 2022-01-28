BOYZLIFE have announced that they will be going on tour in 2022 from September to November.

It will see the band perform new songs from their upcoming original material studio album, ‘Old School’, which is due for release on May 6, 2022.

Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden make up Boyzlife, who were previously part of the boy bands Boyzone and Westlife respectively.

The band’s debut record was released on July 17, 2020 topping both the UK & Ireland’s iTunes and Amazon music charts immediately as well as charting at #12 in the UK Official Album Chart.

How to get tickets for Boyzlife 2022 UK tour?

Tickets go on sale for the tour dates at 10am on Friday, January 28, and they can be found on Ticketmaster.

Where will Boyzlife be going on their 2022 UK tour?

September 26, 2022 - Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

September 27, 2022 - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

September 28, 2022 - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

September 29, 2022 - City Hall, Sheffield

October 1, 2022 - Town Hall, Birmingham

October 2, 2022 - St David's, Cardiff

October 4, 2022 - Corn Exchange, Cambridge

October 5, 2022 - Hexagon, Reading

October 7, 2022 - Music Hall, Aberdeen

October 8, 2022 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

October 9, 2022 - Opera House, Blackpool

October 11, 2022 - Sands Centre, Carlisle

October 12, 2022 - City Hall, Newcastle

October 14, 2022 - The Barbican, York

October 15, 2022 - St George's Hall, Bradford

October 16, 2022 - Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent

October 18, 2022 - Pavilions Theatre, Bournemouth

October 19, 2022 - New Theatre, Oxford

October 21, 2022 - Cliff Pavilions, Southend

October 22, 2022 - Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

October 23, 2022 - Baths Hall, Scunthorpe

October 25, 2022 - Regent Theatre, Ipswich

October 26, 2022 - G Live, Guildford

October 27, 2022 - Westlands, Yeovil

October 29, 2022 - Guildhall, Portsmouth

October 30, 2022 - Orchard, Dartford

November 1, 2022 - Hall for Cornwall, Truro

Tickets for all dates can be found on the Ticketmaster website.