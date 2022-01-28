EBBW Vale were blown away by the pace and power of Cardiff in the Premiership on Thursday night.

The Blue and Blacks ran in nine tries in a 58-8 win at the Arms Park, scoring 36 unanswered points in the second half.

Alex Howe scored for the Steelmen just before the break to make it 22-8 but Cardiff put the foot down.

Nathan Hudd, Theo Cabango, Ethan Lloyd, Alun Rees (2), Ellis Bevan (2) and Iwan Pyrs Jones were on the scoresheet along with a penalty try.

The win puts Cardiff top of the Premiership ahead of the Saturday action but Newport will go above them if they produce a big performance to win at Llandovery.

The Black and Ambers have had an impressive season so far but must be at the best to take the spoils at Church Bank.

Both sides topped their respective groups in the Premiership Cup and it promises to be a cracker.

Bargoed’s perfect start to the Championship will be put to the test when they travel to Neath.

Pontypool, who have three games in hand on the leaders, head west to face a Narberth side that were edged out 10-3 by Bargoed last week.

Bedwas are in second with their sixth win from seven games coming 21-15 against Ystalyfera last week.

The men from Bridge Field are on their travels to Beddau while Cross Keys, fresh from a win against Tata Steel, head to Ystalyfera.