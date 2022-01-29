A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DAVID HUGH MORRIS, 41, of Aneurin Avenue, Pengam, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with diazepam in his blood on the B42456, Rhymney, on May 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MUNNA AHMED ALI, 33, of Jones Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted riding a motorcycle on Risca Road with a cannabis derivative in his blood on June 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER MCARTHUR, 21, of Fields Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an electric scooter without insurance on Cedar Walk on July 15, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DYLAN JOHN MORGAN, 25, of Trenant, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Church Street, Tredegar, on July 17, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHANE THOMAS DEACON, 31, of Valley Road, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he admitted assault by beating on March 27, 2021.

He must complete 29 sessions of a ‘Building Better Relationships’ programme, carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a restraining order and has to pay £330 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN DARREN MCLOUGHLIN, 50, of Clos Y Goedlan, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving while disqualified on November 18, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN MONK, 37, of Rectory Road, Sofrydd, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bridge Street, Newbridge, on July 16, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

GARETH LEE BRITTAN, 42, of no fixed abode, was ordered to pay £659 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted threatening to destroy property and public disorder in Newport.

GARETH PETER GEORGE VERNON, 38, of Malpas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Wye Crescent, Bettws, on January 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL JOHN ELLUL, 33, of Greene Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving while disqualified on Barrack Hill on November 8, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.