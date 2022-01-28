PUBLIC Health Wales has reported 2,772 newly confirmed cases of Covid and six Covid-related deaths.
According to Public Health Wales’ latest Covid data there have been six Covid-related deaths – none of which were in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
Of the six newly reported deaths, three were in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, two in the Hywel Dda University Health Board, and one in the Swansea Bay University Health Board.
This brings Public Health Wales’ death toll – throughout the entire Covid pandemic – to 6,804, which includes 19 residents outside Wales.
Public Health Wales has reported a total of 2,772 new cases of Covid with 576 of these reported in the Gwent region.
According to Public Health Wales of these 576 newly reported cases in Gwent there are 221 in Newport, 174 in Caerphilly, 77 in Torfaen, 53 in Monmouthshire, and 51 in Blaenau Gwent.
The total number of new Covid cases, based on Public Health Wales data, is as follows:
- Anglesey - 44
- Blaenau Gwent - 51
- Bridgend - 110
- Caerphilly - 174
- Cardiff - 334
- Carmarthenshire - 186
- Ceredigion - 19
- Conwy - 87
- Denbighshire - 81
- Flintshire - 91
- Gwynedd - 46
- Merthyr Tydfil - 44
- Monmouthshire - 53
- Neath Port Talbot - 130
- Newport - 221
- Pembrokeshire - 84
- Powys - 80
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 152
- Swansea - 375
- Torfaen - 77
- Vale of Glamorgan - 120
- Wrexham - 115
- Unknown location - 13
- Resident outside Wales – 85
