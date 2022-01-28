PATRICK Murray, who played Mickey Pearce in Only Fools And Horses, he would “definitely” be up for reviving the BBC sitcom, but worries that it would be constrained too much by "woke" culture.

The 65-year old appeared in 20 episodes of the show between 1983 and its conclusion in 2003.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: “It would be lovely to do another one but I do worry we would be constrained because we can’t take the mickey out of each other.

“Rodney was a plonker, but nowadays people would find calling each other ‘plonkers’ offensive.

Some cast members from Only Fools And Horses

“The woke thing has got a bit ridiculous. People with nothing better to do will write in saying they’ve been insulted.”

Murray said even one of the sitcom’s most famous scenes, which sees characters Del Boy and Trigger trying to attract women in a bar, would had fallen out of favour with the BBC

He said: “I don’t think the BBC even like to show the Del Boy falling through the bar scene now, despite it being voted the best sitcom moment ever, as it depicts two men on the pull.

“If Fools and Horses is out of order, we’re in trouble.

“But I would definitely be up for it if everyone else was on board and we are allowed to be funny.”

Alongside this Murray recently revealed he had a cancerous lung tumour removed and urged others to get unexplained discomfort checked out.

Following the removal of the cancerous tumour he thanked the NHS for giving him a “fighting chance”.

It came just four months after John Challis, who played unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Boycie in the show, died from cancer aged 79.