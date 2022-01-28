A TEENAGER who was hurt in a collision in Newport on Thursday afternoon received no significant injuries.

The collision happened on Nash Road in Spytty at 3.15pm on Thursday, January 27.

Gwent Police released a statement confirming a teenager was hurt in a collision between a car and a pedestrian and the 13-year-old boy was taken to the Grange University Hospital.

In an update given to the Argus by Gwent Police this morning, the force confirmed that there were no significant injuries, and that the teenager was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to the Grange University Hospital as a precaution.

A spokesman for the force said it appeared to be minor head injuries.

A witness told the Argus that there were several police cars, an ambulance and a paramedic car at the scene, with people helping the injured boy.