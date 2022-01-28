ONE HUNDRED people in Gwent were arrested for drink or drug driving over the festive period.

In the month between December 1, 2021 and January 1, 2022, 51 people were arrested by Gwent Police on suspicion of drink-driving, and 49 on suspicion of drug-driving.

Gwent Police’s road policing and specialist operations unit chief inspector Martyn Smith, said: “Driving under the influence is one of the biggest causes of death on our roads and these figures illustrate that too many people are willing to risk their lives and other road users by getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs. We run these campaigns to make our roads safer and to raise awareness of the consequences of driving under the influence.

“Our message is clear; please don’t risk your life and the lives of other road users by driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It is never acceptable.

“We want to remind motorists that our drink and drug-drive enforcement takes place all year around, not just at Christmas. Any motorist caught driving under the influence or driving dangerously will be prosecuted.

“We all have a role to play in ensuring the safety of other road users. I would urge all motorists to drive carefully, responsibly and within the limits of the law and to ensure their vehicles are well-maintained at all times.”

During the campaign over the festive period, 299 people were arrested for drink-driving and 202 for drug-driving across Wales. 99 of these arrests – 85 for drink-driving and 14 for drug-driving – came after crashes.

Anyone who has concerns about someone they believe is driving under the influence should contact police on 101 or 999 if they are posing an imminent danger. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.