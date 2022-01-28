A SPOORF Sue Gray report by comedian Joe Lycett left Downing Street staff "panicking" after it was mistaken as the real deal.

The results of Joe Lycett's fake investigation claimed one senior minister "insisted all cabinet ministers get onto a table and perform Pure & Simple by Hear'Say".

The comedian's partygate report also claimed a number of WhatsApp groups were created to organise gatherings, named 'Definitely A Meeting' and 'Down It Street'.

The prank letter - appearing to be from the 'Cabinet Office' - was so good that it fooled some members of the "Conservatives" and social media users.

Pictured, Sue Gray. Sue Gray is leading the Government's investigation into 16 alleged parties. Photo via PA/Undated Government handout.

Joe Lycett's fake Sue Gray report

Revealing his latest practical joke to the world on Twitter, Joe Lycett said: "Leaked Sue Gray report reveals shocking abuse of the rules. Hard to see how the PM can cling on after this."

His fake report said Sue Gray had uncovered "a culture of Covid-19 regulation rule breaking at Number 10 Downing street."

The comedian's fake letter also claimed advisors had a special nickname for Boris Johnson after he ordered people to take a test "before one of the gatherings".

Hours after publishing his spoof report, Joe Lycett received a message from a "verified" source who "works for a cabinet minister".

The source revealed how the tweet was "read as an actual serious leak" from the impending Sue Gray report.

Colleagues reportedly started "Panic dialling MPs" and "running around panicking" over the spoof letter.

The anonymous worker, who works in Parliament for the Conservative party, said: "I think u need to kno.

"Your tweet this morning was read as an actual serious leak from Sue Gray's report.

"U had MP staff literally running around panicking from what it said.

"Panic dialling MPs like we need to discuss this right now."

According to the source, one person said: "I can't believe she [Sue Gray] used the phrase 'down it street'."

Joe Lycett outside of Shell's Headquarters in London, perfoming a stunt as part of his documentary Joe Lycett vs The Oil Giant, which explores the energy company, its marketing and its exploration for new oil reserves. Photo via PA.

It's not the first time Joe Lycett has successfully trolled people in power to prove a point.

He once changed his name to Hugo Boss in retaliation to the brand sending cease-and-desist letters to small companies with 'boss' in their name.

The comedian also took on energy company Shell as part of his documentary Joe Lycett vs The Oil Giant - changing the brand name to 'hell' outside its London headquarters.

On his never-ending search for justice, the comedian also helps victims of fraud with merciless pranks on the perpetrators on Joe Lycett's Got Your Back.