IF YOU'VE ever fancied living a life of luxury in a house which is your very own blank canvas, this might be the one for you.

Located in Usk, Monmouthshire, Ty Gwyddfid is a detached family home.

But, brand newly built, it has yet to be lived in, which means that there’s no wear and tear to be found.

What’s more, it has been designed and fitted out with all of the modern creature comforts that you’d otherwise expect.

With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, it has been brought to market courtesy of Archer & Co.

For sale with a guide price of £825,000, you can find out just what’s so special about this one below.

What’s so good about this property?





Ty Gwyddfid was built as part of a housing development on the edge of Usk, by Butlerwall Homes.

Originally the show home of the development, it was designed to be seen by people, and as such, has all the bells and whistles to show the development off in the best light.

According to the selling agent, “the property has been finished to the highest standard, with attention to detail throughout”.

The open plan kitchen (Credit: Archer and Co)

Described as a family home, it comprises of an entrance hall, cloakroom, living room, luxury kitchen/diner, utility and study on the ground floor.

Upstairs, on the first floor, there is a master bedroom – complete with en-suite shower room, two further double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Higher still, there are two more double bedrooms and a shower room.

The master bedroom and en-suite (Credit: Archer & Co)

In terms of particularly, there are new carpets inside the home, and a mixture of Amtico flooring and stone tiling in places.

Meanwhile, the kitchen and bathrooms have been finished to a high standard.

Outside, there is a driveway for six cars, and a double garage.

The property exists on a new build development (Credit: Archer and Co)

If there is any drawbacks to be had though, it would have to be to the outside of the property.

While there is some garden space to be had, it is not exactly spacious, and, given that the house forms part of a housing development, there isn’t a great deal of distance separating it from its neighbours.

But, there’s an argument to be made that the house’s interiors more than make up for that – depending on what it is that you look for when house hunting.

Ty Gwyddfid is on the market through Archer & Co in Usk.

You can find out more by viewing the listing on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the agents can be contacted on 01291 672212.