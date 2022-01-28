POLICE were called to Clarence Place in Newport earlier this week after concerns for the welfare of a man who had climbed scaffolding.
Gwent Police officers were called at 7.17pm on January 26 and attended the Clarence Place/Caerleon Road area.
A man had climbed scaffolding and was on the roof of a building.
Officers engaged with the man and he came back down of his own accord.
The police confirmed that referrals have been made to the appropriate agencies to ensure the man receives the appropriate support.
