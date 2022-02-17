NEWPORT may have been unsuccessful in its City of Culture bid – but there's still plenty planned in the city's cultural sector.

Despite what some would have you believe there is a huge cultural scene in Newport, as highlighted by the "no culture here" campaign which used irony to bring attention to Newport's abundence of creative people, organisations and hubs.

The city is home to the international successful ballet company, Ballet Cymru, which is based in Rogerstone and will tour with 'Dream' based on Shakespeare's A Midsummer Nights Dream later this year (dates to be confirmed).

Part of Ballet Cymru's studio in Rogerstone (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Darius James is Artistic Director and, along with Administrative Director Yvonne Williams, helped establish the company in 1986.

He said: "It is with good communication and a share of resources that Newport can build on our City of Culture bid."

Dance, theatre, comedy, music and more is often showcased in Newport through venues such as Riverfront Theatre, Dolman Theatre, and The Phyllis Maud Performance Space - the latter being a disused toilet block transformed in a £40k revamp.

Jan Martin at the Phyllis Maud in Newport (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Live music thrives in Newport with many venues - including Le Pub, Slippin' Jimmy's, McCann's, The Potters, the Westgate - backing bands and musicians who are local and from further afield.

Art is also abundant with Barnabas Arts House acting as an independent gallery and hub for creative people and groups - and the annual Art on the Hill (AOTH) festival showcasing work throughout the city.

And that's just one of many festivals annually held in Newport. Some, such as AOTH and Newport Rising festival - which commemorates the Chartist uprising in 1839 - adapted to make them Covid secure over the past few years.

While others - such as Newport Food Festival which returns for 2022 - were put on hold due to Covid restrictions; with Wales now in Alert Level Zero some are hopeful that Newport can resume its packed programme of activities.

David Daniel, who is project development officer for Our Chartist Heritage which organises Newport Rising Festival, said: "I hope we can do more at the Westgate this year including a bigger, better Newport Rising Festival and the return of the torchlit march.

"In times of crisis its usually the arts and culture that gets sacrificed first; I understand that necessity can be brutal, but we've got to find ways to go forward and deliver those unique experiences that can only happen here.”

The debut torchlit march for Newport Rising Festival (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

He added that he is excited to see the market and arcade "bring new life" to Newport’s High Street but added: "To build a city of culture we need to reclaim the empty and abandoned spaces from the absentee landlords that squat on the city centre, stifling creativity and activity while they live elsewhere."

Newport Market has been undergoing a £12 million refurbishment, due to be unveiled in March this year, with plans for events - for up to 250 people - in the market, including sports night, comedy club, and live music.

Kevin Ward is manager at Newport Now Bid, and director at Newport Live, and said: "Newport's Victorian market, along with the refurbished Market Arcade, will bring trade and events back into that part of the city centre."

He added: "Newport has no shortage of culture, despite what you might read on social media (where ambition seems to be a dirty word, and it's easier to ridicule than be constructive).

“We have a vibrant arts scene in Newport. Yes, it's different from what it was in the 80s and 90s - but so is everything else.

"The bid for City of Culture may not have been successful - and it has to be remembered that only one place can win that bid - but that does not mean we should write off Newport as a cultural centre.

"There is plenty here to be proud of and to shout about.”

Newport Now BID runs the Christmas lights switch on in Newport, which was able to go ahead in 2021, after a virtual event in 2020 due to Covid measures.

With Covid measures easing in Wales it seems that events, including Maindee Festival, Caerleon Festival, and Big Splash may be able to go ahead in 2022.

Performers at Big Splash pre-pandemic (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

But Leader of Newport City Council, Cllr Jane Mudd, reminds us that we are still living in "uncertain times".

She said: “I very much hope that events organised by the council and by other organisations can go ahead this year, wherever possible, as they bring people together in a good way.

"As always, they will have our support. However, it is important to appreciate that they can take many months of planning and we are still living in uncertain times.”

She added that more than 260 creative professionals whose livelihoods were impacted by the Covid pandemic were given part of more than £650,000 in grants by the council.

“We have a fantastic arts and culture scene in the city with many talented and dedicated professional and amateur artistic communities,” added Cllr Mudd.

“Theatre, music, art and even a ballet company, all flourish in Newport. Our diverse communities are rich in culture.

“I want to see many of the exciting projects that were proposed as part of the process coming to fruition as well as a cultural strategy to be developed for the city to ensure there is a focus on the arts in Newport as a strong and flourishing cultural offering is vital.”

So, despite missing out on the City of Culture bid this time there's still plenty on the cards for Newport's cultural scene going forward.

A new campus for Coleg Gwent is in the pipelines, along with a new state-of-the-art leisure centre which will add to the rich culutural scene of the city. And Newport's Transporter Bridge, currently undergoing a restoration project, is set to re-open in 2023.