NEWPORT’s pubs and clubs are looking forward to a “fantastic” evening tonight after Wales lifted its covid restrictions on hospitality.

This means nightclubs in the city centre will be able to open their doors for the first time this year – having been closed since Boxing Day as part of measures introduced by the Welsh Government in response to rising omicron cases.

Pubs will be able to welcome punters back to the bar, as table service and the rule of six have now been scrapped.

Pubs and clubs on Newport's 'High Street' will be hoping for a busy Friday night.

Crucially, those out on town this evening won’t have to wear a mask if they’re heading into bars, pubs, restaurants, and clubs – but covid passes will still be in place for the latter.

The return of fans to Rodney Parade this evening for the Dragons clash with Benetton will also provide business with a much-needed boost after a difficult January.

The Argus spoke to several pubs and clubs to get their thoughts on what they are hoping will be a busy weekend ahead.

Rewind Retro Bar only opened its doors back in August last year – manager Rob Steed said he can’t wait to get things going again.

Rewind will be opening its doors for the first time in 2022.

“We are very excited about reopening,” Mr Steed told the Argus.

“We’ve carried out a lot of work while being closed to give everybody a better night out. We’ve got brand new toilets, a new sound and lighting system, and we’re now open over two floors.

“It’ll be great to welcome everyone back and we’re hoping for a very busy few weeks with the opening this weekend and then the start of the Six Nations next weekend too.”

Opposite Rewind Retro Bar, one of Newport’s oldest pubs – Ye Olde Murenger House – have also signalled the return of sports fans to Rodney Parade as being a big business boost for them.

“We’ll have the rugby crowd in here this evening for the Dragons game,” Sarah, a member of the bar staff, said.

Ye old Murenger House say having sports fans back at Rodney Parade will be a positive for them.

“We’re also a popular place for County fans too – and they’ve got three home games on the bounce coming up. We get a lot of away fans coming in here too."

Landlady Julie Jones said she was hopeful that there would not be any need for a return to table service in future.

“It’ll be nice to have people being able to sit or stand where they want,” Ms Jones said.

“I’m sure there will be a bit of confusion around the rules – there will be people that will still wear masks, and we’ll respect that.

“None of us want to be in and out of restrictions – we’ve done it so many times now, we don’t want to have to do it again.

“As long as everybody is sensible, I think we’ll be in for a good night ahead.”

Staff at The Carpenters Arms were equally thankful for today’s lifting of restrictions and said the next few weeks would be a chance to make up for lost business.

The Carpenters Arms was busy this afternoon.

“It’s fantastic that as of this morning we’re no longer bound to any covid restrictions,” manager Kieran King said.

“And it really couldn’t have happened at a better time for us – three County home games coming and the Six Nations – things certainly are looking positive after what was a pretty poor Christmas and a rubbish January.”