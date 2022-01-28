A POPULAR farm shop on the outskirts of Newport is expanding its dairy business, and is offering a unique service to its customers.

Castle Farm Shop, located in Bishton, has announced that at their main farm shop, they have purchased a milk vending machine – which is believed to be the first of its kind in the region.

It means that customers can purchase full fat milk, or milkshakes in a variety of flavours – fresh from the farm.

What’s more, the service is environmentally friendly, as the bottles of milk will be glass, and therefore refill and recyclable in design.

Unlike supermarket-bought milk, it is also not travelling any distance before ending up with the customer – as the parlour and dairy are just a stone’s throw away from where the vending machine is located.

The new vending machine (Credit: Castle Farm Shop)

The brand new dairy section of the farm shop is set to open to customers tomorrow (Saturday, January 29).

Castle Farms have confirmed to the Argus that, at launch, one litre and 500ml bottles will be available.

The following milkshake flavours will also be available: vanilla, chocolate, salted caramel, strawberry, banana, and white chocolate.

However, these are set to be rotated on a weekly basis.

According to signs posted outside the dairy, fresh milk and milkshakes will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At this time, there is only set to be a vending machine as Castle Farm’s first shop, in Bishton.

But, for anyone who frequents their store in Newport city centre – inside the Kingsway Shopping Centre, good news could yet be on the horizon.

It is understood that later this year, a second vending machine could be installed at the city shop too.

What has been said about the vending machine plans?





A spokesperson for Castle Farm Shop said: “Once open you will be able to purchase a branded one litre or 500ml glass bottle and fill with full fat milk or milkshake, a choice of six flavours and then clean your bottle at home and bring it back to refill.

“This is huge for us, reusable glass bottles, we are doing our bit for the environment.

“The milk will be our own off the farm, lightly pasteurised but non-homogenised and believe you me it tastes so good.

“This means another product of our own with zero food miles as the cows are milked in the parlour and the milk pasteurised in the dairy, both next to the vending machine.

“This vending machine is situated out on the farm in Bishton but yes do hope to expand by putting a vending machine into Newport City Centre in the next few months.”