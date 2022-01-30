HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Laugh, a two-year-old, female, Bichon Frise, is a very scared girl who has arrived with us this week to find her forever home. She arrived here with a very bad eye but our vet has since removed her eye to make her more comfortable.

Logic - five-year-old, male, Beagle. We think Logic would make the perfect companion for someone. He can be an only dog, loves a fuss and cuddle, loves to play with toys, loves walkies and loves people too!

Rose - seven-year-old, female, cross breed. Rose has travelled all the way from Romania for the chance of a better life. She is one of the sweetest dogs around and has us completely wrapped around her paws. She is looking for a quiet and calm home where she can relax and spend her days snoozing on the sofa and going for gentle walks.

Jacko - five-year-old, male, Collie. Jacko is looking for an extremely special home as he is mostly blind and can be mistrustful of those he doesn't know. He would need an adult only home in a rural location. Please read his write up on the website for more information about him.

Charlie - two-year-old, male, cross breed. Charlie was rescued from life on a chain in Romania, where he had no choice but to stay still come rain or shine as it was so heavy he could barely move around. Now he is safe and here at Many Tears and he is such a lovely little dog. He is hand shy but he is learning all about love and kindness and would benefit from having another dog in his new home.