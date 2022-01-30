A DRUG dealing “middle man” supplying multi-kilogram amounts of amphetamine as well as unprescribed Xanax and Valium tablets to traffickers below him has been jailed.

Dale Pearce, 37, was told by a judge he had been involved in the trade of “dangerous drugs capable of causing death”.

The defendant was caught after police seized the mobile phone of a drug dealer he was supplying during a drugs raid in Ebbw Vale last summer.

Officers found a picture of Pearce on the phone and his mother’s address when they analysed that device.

Richard Ace, prosecuting, said Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, a drugs expert with Gwent Police, described the defendant as a “middle man for an unknown upscale supplier”.

There was evidence to suggest that the defendant had supplied at least 2kg of amphetamine.

Pearce, of Waunddu, Pontypool, admitted being concerned in the supply of amphetamine, a class B drug.

He also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of anti-anxiety drug Xanax and tranquiliser Valium, both class C drugs.

The offences were committed between April 17, 2021 and July 21, 2021.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant has 20 previous convictions for 42 offences.

The most relevant of those to these proceedings related to a conviction for possession of ecstasy with intent to supply dating back to 2007.

He’s not a sophisticated drug dealer

Nigel Fryer, representing Pearce, said: “The defendant has wrestled with his addiction and mental health for the majority of his adult life.”

The court was told he suffers from anxiety and depression.

Mr Fryer added: “His partner and his mother are in court to support him and they are deeply upset that he finds himself in this position.

“He’s not a sophisticated drug dealer and he’s someone who is facilitating and the basis is his own addiction.”

He asked for his client’s guilty pleas to be taken into account.

Judge Neil Bidder QC told the defendant: “You have a very bad record.”

He added: “All of these drugs are dangerous drugs and capable of causing death, as I am sure you are well aware.

“They are also addictive.”

“You were, in my judgement, an unsophisticated middle man.”

Pearce was jailed for 30 months and told he will have to serve half of that sentence in custody before being released.

The defendant is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing later in the year.