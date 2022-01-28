South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Live: M4 lanes now open after earlier crash

M4 now open between Rogiet and Magor after crash

By Ben McAdams

This live event has finished

  • The M4 is closed between J23 Rogiet and J23A Magor because of a collision.
  • A crash involving one car closed the road.
  • The scene has been cleared and all lanes are now open.