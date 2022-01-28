Live: M4 lanes now open after earlier crash

M4 now open between Rogiet and Magor after crash
- The M4 is closed between J23 Rogiet and J23A Magor because of a collision.
- A crash involving one car closed the road.
- The scene has been cleared and all lanes are now open.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.