A PROBLEM which has seen sewage leaking into a road for more than three years shows no sign of being resolved.

Residents in Rhyswg Road, Abercarn, have repeatedly asked Welsh Water to fix the issue - while the company has said the problem is down to an issue it is not responsible for.

Every house on the street is served by its own sewage pipe - except for the two lived in by neighbours Paul English and Mike Daly, which have one pipe for both homes.

The pipe began leaking into the street in December 2018, which Mr English and Mr Daly say is the result of the metal rotting away.

“We feel like pariahs in our own street,” said Mr English. “The neighbours are angered by the situation and are blaming us.”

Mr English and Mr Daly say they have had Welsh Water out several times, but had been told that, in order for the pipe running under the shared steps between their homes to be fixed, a retaining wall at the front of the properties would first need to be repaired - which Welsh Water will not do as it is not in their remit.

Mr English said that both his and Mr Daly’s insurance companies have looked at the issue and said that they would not pay out for the work to be done.

“Our insurers came out and saw it and said it was down to Welsh Water,” added Mr Daly.

The pair say that the issue has been causing them a lot of trouble as well as making them ill.

“It’s causing us to be ill with stress and worry,” said Mr English. “Mike has been very ill because of it these past couple of years.”

“We had to have the third Christmas without being able to have our families over,” said Mr Daly. “We’re even having to rota when we can shower or do washing and things like that so that it doesn’t overflow.”

Mr Daly also told how it is hazardous to their neighbours, and that he has seen children riding bikes through the leaking sewage – and that at times it has been going down into the back garden of properties across the road.

Welsh Water told the Argus that they have advised that the wall will need to be repaired if the residents want them to go in and repair the pipe so that they can ensure the safety of their staff. The company also said it had offered to instead re-route the pipe so it goes outside the wall, but had been denied access to the properties to do this.

Mr English said that they were unhappy with this alternative option as they believe having the pipe on the outside of the wall – where there is already a gas pipe – would result in it being damaged when the bin lorries go down the narrow road.

Welsh Water are currently maintaining the street with regular cleans to ensure the sewage is removed.

A spokesman for Welsh Water said: “We are aware of a leak on the sewer pipe which serves two properties on Rhyswg Road in Abercarn. We have been liaising with the customers for a number of years to advise that we will repair the sewer however it cannot be done until they have undertaken work to secure their retaining wall so that our team can work safely.

“We have advised them of the steps they need to take however to date the work to the wall has not been undertaken. In an attempt to remedy the situation, we have offered an alternative repair option which would avoid work needing to be done to the wall however the owners of the properties have refused to allow us access to undertake this alternative option.

“Until access has been granted then we cannot undertake the repair to the sewer.”

MS for Islwyn Rhianon Passmore said: “As the member of the Senedd for Islwyn I am extremely disappointed and concerned on a basic health and safety level, that this long-standing sewage leak which has devastated the everyday lives of my constituents on Rhwysg Road is still ongoing.

“Despite the great efforts of Paul English and Michael Daly it is still not resolved.

“After the last meeting before Christmas on site, I was assured that this matter would be satisfactorily resolved.

“I will now be raising this ongoing matter with unsatisfactory service from Dwr Cymru on the floor of the Senedd to the minister responsible. The current situation must be resolved without further cost, stress and anxiety for my constituents. It is not good enough. Dwr Cymru must resolve this now.”