TWO Torfaen drivers were caught by the same speed camera on the same day – but faced drastically different punishments.
One driver faced a bill of almost £350 for speeding on Cardiff’s Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way, while a second driver was ordered to pay just £100.
Stuart Mason, 50, of Parc Panteg in Griffithstown, was caught doing 35mph in the 30mph zone on July 16 last year.
The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 19.
He was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge. Mason also had three points put on his licence.
Paul Michael Culleton, 42, of Beaumaris Drive in Llanyravon, was was also caught on July 16, 2021, driving at 36mph.
He pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 17, where he was ordered to pay a £66 fine and a £34 surcharge. Three penalty points were put on his licence.
No order was made for costs.
