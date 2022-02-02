SEVERAL drivers from Torfaen and Monmouthshire have had their cases heard in courts across Wales and England.

The drivers faced charges of drink driving, speeding, and driving a vehicle which they did not have a licence for.

The cases were heard in Cardiff, Swindon and South East Wiltshire.

ALEXANDER VENTURA, 29, of Wensland in Tranch, has been banned from driving after being caught behind the wheel while more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Ventura was caught driving his Volkswagen Golf on Pewsham Way in Chippenham while over the limit on August 3 last year.

He was breathalysed by officers, and recorded 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than twice the UK limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Having previously denied the charge, he changed his plea to guilty at South East Wiltshire Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 21.

He was fined £162, and ordered to pay £300 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

Ventura was also banned from driving for 22 months.

CLAIRE JONES, 31, of Gavenny Way in Abergavenny must pay more than £800 after refusing to identify the driver of vehicle suspected of committing an offence.

Jones was questioned on August 18 about the driver of a Volkswagen which was alleged to have been caught doing 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A4067 at Neath Port Talbot in July.

The offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 19.

She was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. Jones also had six points added to her licence.

WILLIAM GLYNN HARMER, 55, of Chepstow Road in Gwernesney, has been banned from the roads after being caught behind the wheel while more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Harmer was caught drink driving in a BMW on the B4069 at Chippenham on December 17, 2021.

When breathalysed, Harmer recorded 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath.

The UK drink drive limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He admitted the offence at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 19, and was fined £200. He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, and a £34 surcharge.

Harmer has also been banned from driving for 16 months.

JOHN CARPANINI, 62, of Newman Road in Trevethin, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught driving a Ford Transit van illegally.

Carpanini was caught driving the van Heol West Plas in Bridgend on December 13, without a licence to drive a vehicle of that type.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 20.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge. Carpanini also had three points added to his licence.

RICHARD COLE, 50, of Neddern Way in Caldicot, has been fined £64 for speeding in Cardiff.

Cole was caught doing 37mph on Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way, on July 17 last year.

He pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 18, where – as well as the fine – he was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and handed three points on his licence.

No order was made for costs.

MARTIN JOHN GILHEANEY, 33, of The Stables in Lower Race has been ordered to pay more than £800 after refusing to identify the driver of vehicle suspected of committing an offence.

Gilheaney was questioned on August 18 about the driver of a Ford Transit van which was alleged to have been caught doing 25mph in a 20mph zone on Shelone Road in Briton Ferry in July.

The offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 20.

He was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. Gilheaney also had six points added to his licence.