IF YOU'RE looking for an adventure in 2022, look no further than G Adventures' up to 25% off sale.

The international tour company is slashing the prices of its small group tours across its global destinations from stunning Sicily to beautiful Bali.

Whether you're looking to tick some travel hot spots off your bucket list this year or you want to jet off for less, we've got your back.

We have rounded up some of the best holiday deals featured in the winter sale but you'll need to be quick.

Explore one of the world's most pristine wilderness settings on our unforgettable two-week End of the Earth #Patagonia adventure.



Save up to 25% during our Great Adventure Sale until Jan 31 at https://t.co/yI4q4MFohC #travelsale pic.twitter.com/PJW4IPH10m — G Adventures (@gadventures) January 20, 2022

The sale ends on January 31 2022 at 11.59 pm and your booking must depart before December 15 2022 to apply.

Use the promo code - G22GAV025ADV02 - to get 25% off your booking and you can see the full terms and conditions via the G Adventures website.

Explore Southern Sicily

Sicily. Credit: Canva

Take in the wonders of Southern Sicily from Catania to Palermo on this enchanting 8-day tour.

Your unforgettable trip will include stops at the Valley of the Temples, Parco Archeologico della Neapolis and nearby Noto which is a UNESCO World Heritage-listed city.

See the full itinerary via the G Adventures website.

When: April 2-10 2022

How much: From £1130 via the G Adventures website.

When: April 2-10 2022

How much: From £1130 via the G Adventures website.

Classic Bali

A man relaxing over the water in a hammock. Credit: Canva

Spend eight days exploring Bali's beauty spots from Sanur to Candidasa.

You meet the CEO on day one in Sanur where you'll learn more about your tour.

From there, you'll discover delights like Lake Danu Bratan Temple, Lake Batur, the Batur crater and more.

See the full itinerary via the G Adventures website.

When: April 3-10 2022

How much: From £487 via the G Adventures website.

When: April 3-10 2022

How much: From £487 via the G Adventures website.

Costa Rica: Monteverde and La Fortuna

Costa Rica. Credit: Canva

Jet off on a spectacular seven-day tour that you won't be forgetting in a hurry.

Start your adventure off in San José, before taking on canopy ziplines, whitewater rafting, paddleboarding amid Costa Rica's stunning scenery.

See the full itinerary via the G Adventures website.

When: May 14-21 2022

How much: From £722 via the G Adventures website.

When: May 14-21 2022

How much: From £722 via the G Adventures website.

Oahu and Maui adventure

Hawaii. Credit: Canva

Leave the world behind and live like a local on this jaw-dropping 8-day holiday.

Your tour will start in Waikiki before taking a kayaking tour of Kailua Beach and indulging in some delicious food in Haleiwa town.

See the full itinerary via the G Adventures website.

When: May 1-10 2022

How much: From £2209 via the G Adventures website.

When: May 1-10 2022

How much: From £2209 via the G Adventures website.

Kenya Camping Safari

A giraffe walking through the plains. Credit: Canva

Walk on the wild side amid the stunning backdrop of the Masai Mara as you try to spot "the big five" on this tour of a lifetime.

The nine-day trip is one of G Adventure's top sellers and it's not difficult to see why.

This exciting tour includes a wildlife safari drive, a visit to Lake Nakuru National Park and much more.

See the full itinerary via the G Adventures website.

When: February 18-22 2022

How much: From £1162 via the G Adventures website.

When: February 18-22 2022

How much: From £1162 via the G Adventures website.

Morocco: Markets and Mountains

Moroccan architecture. Credit: Canva

If you've ever wanted to take in the sights of Morocco - now is your chance with this memorable 13-day tour.

Start your adventure off in Casablanca before exploring the delights of Chefchaouen, Fès and Marrakech.

See the full itinerary via the G Adventures website.

When: February 13 -25 2022

How much: From £620 via the G Adventures website.

When: February 13 -25 2022

How much: From £620 via the G Adventures website.