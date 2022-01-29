PANDORA has revealed a selection of gifts for £25 or under - perfect for Valentine's Day or surprising a special loved one.

There are plenty of excuses to treat the people around you - whether you're celebrating with friends for Galentine's or spoiling a partner.

You might even send a little gift to yourself judging by Pandora's great prices.

From sparkling pink crystals to infinity studs and heart charms, there's lots of beautiful options to choose from.

Pandora gifts under £25

Knotted Heart Charm

Perfect for someone who already has a bracelet, Pandora's silver Knotted Heart Charm (£20) has a beautiful infinity-style design.

Pandora's charm is a fabulous gift which symbolises how much you cherish a relationship - a family member, partner, partner or best friend.

Pandora ME Love Mini Dangle

The Pandora ME Love Mini Dangle (£19) has sparkling red cubic zirconia on one side and beaded sterling silver detail on the other.

The design is inspired by symbols of love and self-discovery, Pandora said.

The heart mini dangle will complete up any outfit however you wear it - though Pandora styled the dangle on a ring and bracelet.

Beaded Open Heart Charm

The Beaded Open Heart Charm is ideal for two types of budgets - costing £25 in the stunning rose gold plated metal or £20 in silver metal.

While the rose gold colour comes in at the top of the budget, happy customers say the charm "looks beautiful" and "adds some colour to a bracelet."

The silver colour is a classy and elegant choice - likely to fit in with other Pandora charms.

Sparkling Infinity Stud Earrings

The silver Sparkling Infinity Stud Earrings (£25) are a great jewellery option for people with various types of piercings.

The symbolic infinity style will match most outfits while you can continue the infinity theme with necklaces and charms if your budget allows.

You can browse the full Pandora range via the website here.